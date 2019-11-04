SOLDIER SHOOTS WIFE DEAD, SELF





A soldier reportedly shot and killed his wife and seriously injured his mother-in-law before killing himself by the same gun following a misunderstanding at their home in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza, early yesterday morning.





The soldier, attached at Kaguvi Barracks (formerly Old Cranborne Barracks), but based in Masvingo, was later found dead in a garden in the area after allegedly committing suicide using his service gun, an AK 47 rifle.





The motive for the murder cases and attempted murder case remains unclear.But it is alleged that the two were on separation, with the wife living with her mother.





The incident occurred at around 3am. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the death of a 24 year-old woman in a shooting incident where another woman aged 41 years has been seriously injured.





“The suspect in this case is also alleged to have committed suicide. More details will be released in due course,” he said.





ZNA deputy director public relations Major Alex Zuva said investigations were continuing, and a statement will be issued soon.





Although the details were still sketchy, sources close to the investigations said the soldier who was on duty that night fled the army barracks and headed to Manyame Park.





“From information that we have gathered so far, the soldier was based in Masvingo, but was currently attached in Cranborne.





“He was on duty and at around 3am he disappeared and went to Manyame Park while armed with an AK rifle. He then knocked the door and the wife opened.





“Without saying anything, he shot her once in the head and she died on the spot.

“After hearing noise, the mother-in-law went to check on what transpired and she was also shot on the right ear.”

The soldier then fled the scene after the incident and some neighbours went to check.





The mother-in-law was taken to a local hospital where she is reported to be in a critical condition. The body of the soldier was later recovered in a garden in Manyame Park after he also shot himself.





In February last year, a soldier allegedly fired about 20 shots with an AK47 rifle, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month-old son before shooting himself in a suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb.





Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) was based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade in Battlefields, Kwekwe.





Chapeyema and his wife lived in Mutare, but she had recently returned to her parents, accusing the soldier of physically abusing her.



