RAMAPHOSA LAYS OFF WORKERS

"We understand the President is involved but people have responsibility to tell the truth. Yes the President came and spoke to them in person, as he didn't want anyone in the management to speak to them. He let them ask questions and they were settled and understood. We have done all processes for retrenchment, they were alerted earlier, they got their 13th Cheque and we have paid them retrenchment severance up to 18 days and they were also paid their day offs too."