PUPIL DROWNS ON SCHOOL TRIP





A SCHOOL trip to Mutare Main Bath swimming pool to cool off ended in tragedy after a Form Two pupil at Tsvingwe High in Penhalonga drowned.





The juvenile, Hussen Marira (16), allegedly jumped into the pool without the supervisor’s knowledge and drowned.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident which happened around 2pm on Monday.





No foul play is suspected. “I confirm that we received a report of sudden death by drowning which happened at the city centre’s swimming pool where a juvenile boy drowned after gaining entry into a swimming pool through a damaged fence,” he said.





He said the swimming pool’s superintendent, Mr Isaac Mushoweshiri (43), ordered all male students to sit on the terraces while he attended to the female students.





“The Form 2 student then dived into the pool without the knowledge of the superintendent and after about 10 minutes Mushoweshiri realised that the child had dived in without his knowledge and was already drowning,” he said.

Mr Mushoweshiri then dived in to try and save the boy.





“When he rescued him he was having difficulties in breathing and froth was coming out of his mouth. He was then rushed to Mutare Provincial Hospital where he died upon arrival,” said Inspector Kako hwa.





He urged those who visit such places to ensure that children are always supervised to avoid loss of lives.





The incident happened hardly a month after a kombi driver, Blessing Nyamajo of Chikanga, drowned at the same swimming pool. The deceased was in the company of his friend, Cosmas Kunganga (21). Blessing had gone to the swimming pool to swim and cool off when he dived and died on his way to Mutare Provincial Hospital after developing acute breathing problems. Manica Post







