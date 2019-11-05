PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION PAYMASTER FIRED





Public Service Commission (PSC) paymaster Brighton Chiuzingo, who was last year suspended on allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement, has been fired.





Government suspended Chiuzingo in December last year following reports of abuse of office and mismanagement, pending investigations. The Herald has it on good authority that Chiuzingo was dismissed last Friday.





“He was discharged of his duties and he is no longer part of the SSB (Salary Service Bureau). He was given the letter of discharge from his duties last Friday,” said a source.





When contacted for comment, PSC chairman Dr Vincent Hungwe referred all the questions to the commission’s secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.





“Can you get in touch with the secretary Ambassador Wutawunashe he would be the most appropriate person to talk to,” he said.





Efforts to get a comment from Ambassador Wutawunashe were fruitless. Last year, sources within the commission said Chiuzingo was in the habit of transferring employees without the approval of the superiors.





Some senior officials in the commission warned him, but he didn’t take heed. He was alleged to be in the habit of asking for kickbacks and unilaterally increasing his pay.





His net salary at one point was $1 595,46 but it was inflated to $6 575,11 and he was also accused of misusing pool vehicles.





In 2011, the Public Service Commission ceased the salaries of more than 4 000 employees after they failed to submit various requisite documents.





The then secretary to the PSC, Mrs Pretty Sunguro told a parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, that the exercise was aimed at ensuring efficiency and compliance with regulations by all civil servants.





She also said the PSC had tightened controls to ensure that all those who receive salaries are indeed entitled to Government money.



