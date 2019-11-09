skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 9 November 2019
PICS : ED IN CHIREDZI
Saturday, November 09, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
People waiting for President Mnangagwa at Tshovani Stadium
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
VIDEO : WHITE FARMER EVICTED
Yesterday commercial farmer Gary Hensman was illegally and summarily evicted from his productive farm. This video was taken in the...
HOW THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED : RUSHWAYA
Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, was involved in an accident last night just outside Kwekwe. She was com...
US$ WAS A MISTAKE FOR ZIM, SAYS MTHULI NCUBE
Zimbabweans are bearing the brunt of soaring prices of basic commodities and cash shortages. They are also worried about the continued los...
SECRET MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR MUGABE
A memorial service for the late former President, Cde Mugabe, was secretly held on October 19 by a section of his family, but many of his ...
NORTON MAN'S BODY FOUND IN WELL, DAYS AFTER RETURNING FROM SA
Mystery surrounds the death of a middle-aged Norton man whose body was retrieved from a well at his family home in Katanga’s Ward 7, Norto...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment