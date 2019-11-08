PARLY TO BUY LAPTOPS FOR ALL MPs





PARLIAMENT has undertaken to buy laptops for all legislators before the end of the year as Government intensifies its Electronic Government (e-government) drive through the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).





Government launched e-government to enhance online connectivity and improve public service delivery as well as modernise Government systems and processes.





Addressing a pre-budget seminar held here recently, the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, said laptops for MPs would be delivered at the end of this month.





He was responding to concerns by MPs who said they were saddled with a lot of paperwork in Parliament business. “You will have the tablets before we close this Parliament session. Our suppliers are expecting to have the tablets on 26 November and immediately thereafter we will give to members,” said Mr Chokuda.





He did not reveal the cost of the laptops. Chegutu West Member of Parliament Cde Dexter Nduna had asked what Government was doing with regards to embracing the use of technology in the country.





Speaking during the same occasion, Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said they were targeting to have “Paperless Government Business” by 2030.





“Our idea is to have a paperless Government business. We want the Judiciary, Parliament and all Government departments to embrace ICT as we are targeting a Smart Zimbabwe by 2030 where we will have a smart economy, Smart tourism, Smart business and Smart everything in Government,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Clerk of Parliament has appealed to Treasury for funds to purchase a bus for the House of Assembly staff who he said usually get stranded at work after Parliament sittings.



