OVER 7 000 DELEGATES FOR ZANU PF CONFERENCE





OVER 7 000 delegates are expected to attend next month’s 18th Zanu-PF Annual People’s Conference at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province. Speaking after assessing the venue and state of preparedness, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the technical teams have covered nearly 80 percent of the work.





“The facilities and service providers seem to be on course and the parking space, main arena and roads to the venue are almost complete. “We are quite excited about this development.





“We are looking at not more than 7 000 delegates for this conference, but from our experience, we will accommodate more people.





“We want to thank the technical team for Mash East for working together and ensuring that the venue is ready for the conference,” said Dr Mpofu.





At least 2 000 foreign delegates had also confirmed their participation by yesterday. “ZANU-PF is a mass party and we end up getting more people because of the popularity of the event.





“We will, however, not allow people who are not delegates into the conference venue. We also have quite a number of invited guests from parastatals, embassies and Government.”

Chairperson of the technical committee Mrs Terrence Mapengo said they were working on finalising the preparations.





“We have been looking at roads, water provision, health and communication. Overall, I can say we are almost done, and what is left is reticulation of the main arena,” she said





The party’s Mashonaland East provincial secretary for finance Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe said they were mobilising enough resources for the conference to ensure delegates were well-catered for.





“We have secured 60 cows, 40 goats and financial resources. Our provincial chairperson, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza, has mobilised us to raise in excess of $150 000 as a province,” said Cde Kashambe.





He said the province would introduce a business expo to run concurrently with the conference.





“As the New Dispensation, we want to be business-oriented people and we are, therefore, going to introduce a business expo which will be administered by the national executive to avoid confusion.



