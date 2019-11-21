NURSE ACQUITTED OF BOOZE THEFT





A nurse stationed at Chipinge District Hospital has been acquitted on charges of stealing a quart of beer and $25 at a drinking spot.





Confidence Sithole (34) appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing theft charges.





He pleaded not guilty and told the court that the bar lady was making up the story since he no longer drinks at her workplace.

“Your worship,I am pleading not guilty to the charge.The cashier is framing the issue because I no longer buy beer there.She want to fix me because i have already moved on to another popular bar, ” he said.





Prosecuting, Mrs Shamiso Ncube told the court that on October 11 at around 10am,the suspect went to Kilowatts Bar.





He proceeded to the counter and took a quart of beer and $25 without the approval of the Complainant, Ronzai Hliziyo.



