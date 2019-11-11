NO PAYMENTS : ARTISTS REFUSE TO PERFORM AT MAFIKIZOLO SHOW





ORGANISERS of the flopped Mafikizolo Back in Town Concert held on Friday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in Harare are being accused of failing to pay local supporting acts their full performance fees.





The failure to make the full payments led to some of the artistes refusing to play before receiving the money. Proma Events, who were behind the much-hyped show, allegdelly failed to pay some service providers.





Blessing Jeke, who has been representing Proma Events, was reportedly manhandled on the night of the gig by some service providers who were demanding their dues. Jeke could neither confirm nor deny failing to own up to his obligations.





“I do not have a comment on that. Just write what you have heard. I am tired of these stories. I am on my way to South Africa,” he said.

Diamond Musica leader Pitshou Lumiere was fuming over the promoters’ actions saying there was no guarantee of receiving their payment after the performance. Pitshou said Jeke had promised to pay them their full amounts before they went on stage but the money never came.



