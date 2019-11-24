NCUBE : I DID NOT BAN INFLATION FIGURES





Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Ncube said Government has not banned calculations of annual inflation rate but the actualities would be determined using the monthly inflation figures.





He said accounting rules allowed the use of such a methodology and said the previous methodology was inconsistent owing to variances of currencies that applied in the previous year.





Prof Ncube said this while fielding questions from journalists during a media briefing that was held in Harare last Friday. “I did not ban inflation figures. We said the year on year on inflation, the methodology we were using was inconsistent because the current regimes were different. We were comparing a US dollar regime which is pre-February 2019 to a Zimbabwean dollar post that date. We have done that before, we are probably the leaders in it in the world, we did it in 2009, there is nothing new, just wait for two months you will get the year on year inflation in February,” said Prof Ncube.





“There is month on month inflation and the accounting rules allow for the use of month on month inflation indices and accountancy knows this, there is no problem, there is no challenge at all. We expect them (Zimstart) to do their inflation adjusting accounting on the back of the month on month inflation.”





Prof Ncube said Government was determined to fulfil everything that it promised including payment of bonuses for civil servants this month instead of staggering it up to next month.





Turning to industry, Prof Ncube said Government would allow industry to borrow money on the back of guarantee from the State.



