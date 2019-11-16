MUCHINGURI TO LEAD SADC OBSERVER MISSION FOR NAMIBIA POLLS





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to lead a SADC Observer Mission (SEOM) to Namibia, for presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 27.





The President’s appointment of Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is in line with his mandate as the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation chairperson.





In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Sheperd Gwenzi said the minister was being accompanied by an Alternate Head of Mission Patrick Chinamasa and other Government officials.





Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected to launch SEOM in Namibia tomorrow before releasing a preliminary election statement on Friday.





“Zimbabwe as chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation will lead the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Republic of Namibia’s presidential and National Assembly elections to be held on 27 November 29,” said Mr Gwenzi.





“As mandated by His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs will lead the SEOM to Namibia covering the period 13 November 2019 to 4 December 2019,”





He added that the team would ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner.



