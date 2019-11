MOST DOCS REPORTING FOR DUTY AT MPILO

“We have the maternity wing operating fully and we deliver about 30 babies a day with about 10 deliveries through Caesarean operations. This should tell you that we are really doing our best under the circumstances. Whether the doctors who are at work are happy or not is neither here nor there. What is important is that they are dedicated to their work and are on the ground helping people. The problem is that they constantly get threats from some quarters over why they did not join the strike, but we have taken a stance as an institution that we should be here helping our people as not everyone can afford private doctors or private hospitals. Imagine a granny bitten by a snake or crocodile in Lupane, where would she go? We don’t want people to sell their cows and goats because they need medical services. Let those who go to private institutions go there out of their own free will,” said Dr Ngwenya.