MISSING PERSONS : ZANU PF SLAMS MDC MPs





ZANU-PF yesterday blasted MDC-Alliance MPs for boycotting the presentation of the 2020 national budget on Thursday, describing them as an embarrassment to their constituencies.





Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube delivered the 2020 national budget under the theme: “Gearing for Higher Productivity, Growth and Job Creation”.





Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the MDC-Alliance MPs should be called “missing persons” instead of legislators describing their action as self-defeating.





“The MDC-A Members of Parliament boycott of the budget speech by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube on Thursday 14 November 2019 is self-defeating and embarrassment to those who elected them to Parliament. Instead of being called Members of Parliament they are indeed missing persons,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.





“Such conduct is immaturity of the highest political order. One wishes to advise MDC-Alliance that Zimbabwe is not a charity nation. We must all focus on productivity, growth and job creation. The time for political Liliputians is over. Zimbabwe is indeed not for sale.”





The MDC-Alliance MPs were recently exposed for their hypocrisy when they attended the pre-budget seminar in Victoria Falls where they were paid huge attendance perks, but boycotted the budget presentation.





The opposition MPs have said they would not attend Parliament as they do not recognise President Mnangagwa as the country’s leader. This is despite his election in a poll that was endorsed as free and fair by most observers. The Constitutional Court upheld his victory after MDC Alliance failed to provide any evidence in their petition against the result.





While MDC-Alliance boycotted Parliament on Thursday in alleged protest over President Mnangagwa’s attendance, its councillors who constitute most of the urban councils hosted the President yesterday in Bulawayo.





President Mnangagwa officially opened the Urban Councils’ Association of Zimbabwe 78th annual conference and Local Government Investment Conference (LOGIC) yesterday.





Meanwhile, Cde Khaya-Moyo commended Prof Ncube’s budget statement saying it spoke to everyday challenges affecting Zimbabweans regardless of their political affiliations.





He said the country should work as a unit to solve some its challenges instead of political posturing that would not yield results.





Cde Khaya-Moyo said Prof Ncube’s budget shows Government’s commitment to addressing the day to day challenges of its citizens.





He said Government has committed to cushioning its citizens through various interventions including widened tax free thresholds for its lowly paid public and subsidising basic commodities.