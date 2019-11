MDC YOUTH LEADER SLAMS MDC MPs

We have so many places that this parliament business could have taken place in a manner that would save the national purse. The savings could have otherwise been channeled towards other pressing national concerns that require a quick redress. We are at a time were our Teachers and Doctors are surviving from hand to mouth attributed to poor remuneration. In tertiary institutions, students have against their will been turned into vegetarians due to the scarcity of meat and food in general. We can go on and on listing the problems bedeviling our nation which require urgent attention and the certainly the resources being splashed in Victoria Falls could have gone a long way in addressing some of them in the interim.