MARRIED WOMAN BEDS FORM FOUR PUPIL





A man who recently had the ignominy of discovering that his 35-year-old wife was cheating with a Form Four Student can no longer put up with her death threats and has since approached the court for a protection order.





He also wants her evicted from the house they currently share.





Mary Manjokonjo appeared before Civil Court magistrate Mr Noah Gwatidzo last week facing charges of verbally and physically abusing her husband, Collinias Rutanhike, after he confronted her about the extra-marital affair.

Rutanhike told the court that his wife constantly threatened to kill him.





“Your Worship, this person is my wife, but I no longer want her at my house. I do not want anything to do with her . . . ” he said.





“Earlier this year, I found out that the accused was having an extra-marital affair with a Form Four student, and she was even assaulted by a church mob that caught the accused red-handed at her rural home.



