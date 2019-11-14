MAN STABS BREASTFEEDING MUM AFTER SEX SNUB





A SECURITY guard has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman several times on her back accusing her of not honouring her promise to have sex with him after paying her taxi fare.





Nqobizitha Ncube (30) allegedly stabbed Ms Sininisami Nyoni (19) while she was breastfeeding her son.





Ncube was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing an attempted murder charge. He was remanded in custody to November 20 for trial.





Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ncube met Ms Nyoni on September 26 at around 3AM and he offered to pay her taxi fare in exchange for sexual intercourse.





“On 26 September at around 3AM, Ncube and Ms Nyoni boarded a taxi together from the CBD to their homes. Ncube agreed to pay Ms Nyoni’s taxi fare and in exchange sexual intercourse with him and they proceeded to her home,” said Miss Mahachi.





“Upon arrival at her home, Ms Nyoni disembarked from the vehicle and went into her house leaving Ncube in the car. This didn’t go down well will Ncube who followed Ms Nyoni into her house and found her breastfeeding her son. Ncube became violent and accused Ms Nyoni of failing to fulfil her promise. He stabbed her several times on the back and once on the head using a knife and fled from the house.”





Miss Mahachi said Ms Nyoni was assisted by neighbours who heard her screaming for help. She was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ncube’s arrest.





In another case, a Filabusi man has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his neighbour. Nicodemus Siziba (29) pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.





He was remanded in custody to November 25 for trial.





Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said Siziba attacked Okay Shoko on September 11.





“On 11 September at around 11PM at Base 2 Umzingwane Panning Site in West Nicholson, Okay was having a dispute with his wife in their tent and she went out. Siziba got out of his tent and asked Okay what was going on between him and his wife. Okay became furious and ordered Siziba to stay out his family issues.



