MAN STABS BREASTFEEDING MUM AFTER SEX SNUB

“Upon arrival at her home, Ms Nyoni disembarked from the vehicle and went into her house leaving Ncube in the car. This didn’t go down well will Ncube who followed Ms Nyoni into her house and found her breastfeeding her son. Ncube became violent and accused Ms Nyoni of failing to fulfil her promise. He stabbed her several times on the back and once on the head using a knife and fled from the house.”