MAN MAULED BY CROC





A MAN from Silobela was on Tuesday mauled to death by crocodiles while on a fishing expedition at Tshapewa Dam.





Julius Hoko from Tshapewa Village under Chief Gobo, had gone for fishing but did not return home, only for villagers to find his remains after some days of searching.





Although Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be readily reached for comment, Silobela legislator, Cde Mthokozisi Manoki Mpofu confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we received reports of a man from Ward 18 in Tshapewa area who was mauled by crocodiles. His remains were discovered after days of searching after he had been reported missing,” said Cde Mpofu.





He said the remains were taken to Silobela District Hospital.





“We are grateful to the villagers who managed to retrieve the remains and facilitated that the remains be taken to Silobela Hospital. Our prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved family in this time of losing their breadwinner,” said Cde Manoki.





He appealed to relevant authorities to deal with the crocodiles that have since infested the dam, killing humans and livestock alike.





“This is not the first time we have lost many lives to crocodiles in Tshapewa Dam. The crocodiles are also killing people’s livestock. We are appealing to relevant authorities to do something, be it killing the troublesome crocodiles or transferring them to a safer place where they do not clash with humans,” he said.



