MAMBO DHUTERERE : THE PROPHESY CAME TO PASS





AS the year 2019 draws to an end, Mambo Dhuterere is no doubt a man of the moment, hard to ignore.





The gospel artiste from one of the most followed apostolic sects has stolen hearts of many with his versatility, voice and the deep message that gives hope and motivation in life.





His songs are now on the lips of many as they are also charming different nationalities including Europeans.





Born Darlington Mutseta, the 27-year-old who is also a pastor at St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World in Botswana, has revealed that his talent was prophesied while he was young and he has withdrawn his services in his detergent manufacturing company in Botswana for music.





“|Without praising myself, it is just God’s time that I am now getting popular and my gospel message is now spreading to the whole nation through music.





“All that is unfolding now was prophesied while I was young. I was told about some of the events that will take place in my life.





“So I knew one day I would be a popular musician but I did not know the period,” said Mambo Dhuterere.





“When I was prophesied that I would be one the great or popular singers I could not believe it.





“I was doubting it because when you have a talent and do not struggle to execute that gift you do not take it serious, the people who perceive it are the ones who mostly appreciate.





“The fact that I never put much effort in singing I was doubting it, because most times when you put effort and hard work that is when you believe that you are doing well.





“It has been hard for me to believe because I do not put effort. I am even astonished with the way my music is being appreciated now,” he added.





Mambo Dhuterere, who was born in Guruve but now based in Chitungwiza, said Jah Prayzah made him believe that his music is doing great.





“Jah Prayzah made me believe that I am doing something that is being appreciated.





“He sent me a message while I was in Botswana saying that I am doing a great job after watching my work on YouTube and he also requested to see me when I get in Zimbabwe.





“When I met him I even asked him if he was telling the truth because I could not believe it.





“He told me that my message, the voice and the way I arrange my work shows that I will make an impact in the music industry,” he told H-Metro.





The gospel artiste also said Jah Prayzah and the people who support his music gave him strength.





“He offered to help me in pushing my work and other stuff. He made me realise that I am doing something good because he is a big name in the music industry and he has been in the game for some time.





“It gave me strength. “Those are the guys that I met before shooting the video for Mweya Ndisesekedze.





“Even my Bishop told me that I will go far. Though there is so much appreciation that I am receiving from many people I am still to have that strong belief that I am what I am now.





“It is a blessing in disguise because when you underrate something you are doing it will quell the pride,” he said.





Mambo Dhuterere says he has decided to go full time and leave his detergent manufacturing company in Botswana being run by his wife.





He also believes he has found his purpose in life. “For now, I am into music full time because what I have realised is I cannot pursue the manual job while neglecting the talent I have been given by God.





“The talent that comes from God has grace upon it, as you can see this music is doing well but I have not put effort in it.





“There is the force of the Holy Spirit that is pushing this work I am doing,” said Mambo Dhuterere.





“And to tell the truth, discovering your talent or your calling is to discover the reason why you were created.





“I cannot run away from the calling of God and do things that I believe are good for me.





“So for now I am full time in music. “I was doing cleaning chemicals in Botswana. For now my wife is there and she knows how to run the business.





“She is running the business there while I am pushing the music career this side,” he added.





Mambo Dhuterere explained how he got his moniker. “Dhuterere is a name that I was given by the people through singing.





“Dhuterere is a certain genre whereby you sort of like recite poetry while there will be backing vocalists singing as you recite that piece.





“There is a song that I used to sing called Dhuterere. If you scrutinise the lyrics on Dare Guru especially on the song called Emmanuel Dzika, most of their lyrics are from the song Dhuterere.





“When I used to sing the song Dhuterere, I would go for 30 minutes without repeating lyrics. That is when I earned the name Mambo Dhuterere while I was in Botswana.





“Hence, Dhuterere is a song that used to entertain people the days before I even got popular,” said Mambo Dhuterere.





“So you find this controversy that is going on about some of the lyrics on my songs which are being perceived in different ways, I find it interesting.





“Those lyrics I composed them some years back,” he added. The gospel artiste said he is the one who writes all his songs and he has accredited the Holy Spirit for inspiration.





“I compose the lyrics by myself. Sometimes I would get songs from dreaming and I wake up with a tune.





“Some of the lyrics are inspired by the environment, my life and what I see happening in other people’s lives, but most importantly the lyrics are being inspired by the Holy Spirit because when I am writing the song I can feel its presence.





“If I try to compose lyrics physically it would not work, but the environment inspires and the Holy Spirit strengthens the process,” he said.





Mambo Dhuterere has some collaborations that include other artistes from secular music such as Seh Calaz, and he has defended his move to collaborate with those artistes.





“It’s a good thing to collaborate with different artistes whether they are in secular music or not.





“Every artiste has his followers so that would be good for me to market my music so the message can be spread to different people.





“There are some people who love dancehall music or any other genre and do not like apostolic songs.





“If I collaborate with those artistes, they like in secular music there are high chances that their followers will then realise that apostolic music is also good.





“It also shows unity that we are not against each other.





“Especially if you are a gospel artiste you should not isolate yourself from other people because of what they believe or do,” said Mambo Dhuterere.





“If you want to draw people to come to your church you should also portray a good character and they should also see you as one of them.





“When I do a collaboration I just make sure that the lyrics are pure gospel and I do not care what the artiste has sung before. I believe everyone knows God.





“So we just sing a collaboration in solidarity praising and worshiping Jehovha. It also gives a good perception that God can be worshipped by everyone,” he added.





LOVE LIFE

Mambo Dhuterere is happily married and their church does not allow polygamy.





“I am married and I have one wife and two kids. Our doctrine does not allow us to have two wives or having having a girlfriend outside marriage.





“It would be a disgrace to the church that one could be faced with expulsion or disciplinary measures,” he said.





Mambo Dhuterere started recording in 2015 and he has three albums that include Dhuterere (2015), Tsamba (2018) and Dare Guru released this year. H Metro































































