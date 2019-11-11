MADZIBABA DUMPS WIFE OVER HOSPITAL BIRTH





A self styled prophet from Johanne Marange Apostolic Church has sent his sixth wife packing because she breached church rules by delivering her fifth baby at hospital.

The woman had complications and had to deliver by caesarean.





Cuthbert Masembure (45) said he had to part ways with his wife because she breached church rules which do not allow members to get treatment from hospitals.





On Tuesday last week Masembure was dragged to court by his wife Nyaradzo Makuvari (37), who now stays at her parents’ home for maintenance.





However, Murambinda Resident Magistrate Dennis Mangosi was left in a dilemma after he found himself dealing with a maintenance case where the defendant has five different wives and a total of 18 children.





Masembure told Mangosi that paying maintenance for three children involved in the claim is difficult as he has 15 other children sired with five different wives. He left the court in stitches when he said he looked forward to more children.





Masembure married Makuvari who was the wife of his late brother.