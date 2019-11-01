MADINDA RECOVERS





ZIMBABWE football legend Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu has recovered from the stroke he suffered in September and has started physiotherapy.





Ndlovu collapsed while conducting a morning training session for his club Gaborone United and was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He made a dramatic recovery resulting in him being discharged from hospital last month.





Marko Dube, Ndlovu’s brother who has been by his bedside, said the former Highlanders coach is recuperating in Gaborone.

“We thank the Almighty God for my brother’s recovery. He is responding well to treatment and now he’s doing physiotherapy,” said Dube.





He said they are grateful for the support they got from Gaborone United who bore medical expenses for Ndlovu and will continue doing so until he makes a full recovery.





Last month Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge told Chronicle Sport that Ndlovu’s recovery was “quite impressive.”





Nsunge said the former Zimbabwe and Highlanders speedy winger will be going for another routine medical checkup to determine whether he will get back to coaching or call it a day.





Ndlovu is a larger than life character in both Zimbabwe and Botswana and while he is yet to win a league title in his homeland, he has done extremely well in Botswana, winning three back-to-back league titles with two different clubs.



