LIGHTS OUT AFTER HOURS : GOVT ORDERS GOVT DEPTS

“Surely, the country is facing critical power shortages. To the fact in question, my Ministry has since written to all Ministries emphasising on the need to save energy and switching off the lights after hours. As a Demand Side Management, (DSM) strategy the Government is encouraging the use of occupancy census and related gadgets to save power. All institutions are encouraged to retrofit inefficient lighting and use efficient lighting. A good example is at our offices which were retrofitted with energy efficiency lighting (LEDs) and other DSM strategies, including switching off of lights,” said the Deputy Minister.