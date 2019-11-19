ITS JUST ART, SAYS TREVOR DONGO





Trevor Dongo has opened up on a semi-nude picture of him with one of Jah Prayzah’s dancers known as Lissa Tanaka circulating on social media.





Dongo was quick to dismiss claims that the two are in a relationship and might have had something behind the scenes.





“It was just a picture appreciating art and there is a project we are working on together with Lissa.





“We are trying to portray a love so clean and without boundaries, shared with one mind joining two souls into becoming one.”





“There is nothing more to the picture and I think people should start embracing art in the new era,” said Dongo.

Lissa Tanaka, who happens to be one of JP’s finest dancers, said she will not comment on the picture.



