I WAS TEACHING THEM PUSH UPS : HERDSMAN SODOMISES EMPLOYER'S SONS





A 35-YEAR-OLD herdsman from Ntabazinduna has been arrested for allegedly sodomising his employer’s two sons twice on separate occasions claiming that he was teaching them how to do push-ups.





The accused person whose identity has been withheld to protect the minors aged five and seven, was employed at the juveniles’ homestead in Kwame village in Madlambuzi, Bulilima district, Matabeleland South.





He allegedly gave each of the boys R1 so that they do not report the abuse. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incidents and said the suspect will appear in court soon.





“We are investigating a case involving a 35-year-old man who sodomised two male juveniles aged five and seven at their homestead where he worked as a herdsman.





“According to preliminary investigations, on November 2, the man approached his employer’s sons on the pretext that he was teaching them how to do some push-ups.





“In the process the man dropped his trousers to the knees and abused the youngsters in succession. He gave them R1 each and told them not to reveal the incident to anyone,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He said the following day the accused person allegedly called the minors to his room where he sexually abused them and again gave them R1 each.





Asst Comm Nyathi said the siblings reported the matter to their relative who made a report to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person on Wednesday last week.



