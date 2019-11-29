I GIVE YOU FIVE CHICKENS

"I give you 5 chickens but you tell him that l only gave you 2 chickens" - Chinese Deputy Amb on the miscalculation by @MthuliNcube at the NANGO Directors summer school. pic.twitter.com/cDRm12282k— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 29, 2019
"I give you 5 chickens but you tell him that l only gave you 2 chickens" - Chinese Deputy Amb on the miscalculation by @MthuliNcube at the NANGO Directors summer school. pic.twitter.com/cDRm12282k— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 29, 2019
0 comments:
Post a Comment