GOVT SEEKS TO LEGALISE US$10 BILLION THEFT

“Fundamentally there must be a debt audit not only for this particular debt, but for many others to establish what the money was used for. No doubt the money was used for nefarious activities, especially the factional fights in Zanu PF from 2015. No doubt some of it could have been pocketed by individuals. This is the right time for Parliament to state its authority and demand an audit of these debts,” ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said.