GLITCHES HIT NURSES E-RECRUITMENT





THE e-recruitment of nurses has been hit by network glitches thereby leaving thousands of prospective applicants stranded and in panic mode.





The Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday issued a statement saying it was experiencing challenges with the nurses’ e-recruitment system.





It, however, urged applicants to “continue trying” but what is worrying is that the deadline is this Saturday. “The MoHCC would like to advise the general public that we are experiencing a challenge with the online recruitment Ecocash platform. Potential applicants should continue trying. Once the EcoCash platform is up and running they should be able to submit their applications,” said the Ministry in a statement.





Prospective applicants who spoke to the Chronicle yesterday said they were afraid they might miss the deadline due to the network challenges.





Other applicants said they had lost money after the application fees money was deducted from their mobile wallets but did not reflect on the payment portal of the recruitment website. The applicants are required to pay $50 applications fees via Ecocash.





They said they had tried to engage Econet to provide them with statements to take to the Ministry but had failed due to long winding queues of people seeking similar services.





“We are failing to use the website to apply because the Ecocash portal says it is down and we must try again later. We do not know what to do now because when you are applying online, there are no people to assist you.





I hope this network problem will be addressed before the deadline,” said one of the applicants.





Another applicant said he had a lot of money on data but could not submit her application because the Ecocash service was down on the website.





“What amazes me is that the Ecocash platform is now up and running but the ministry’s portal is down,” she said.



