G40 PLANNING TO OVERTHROW THE GOVT, SAYS MATEMADANDA

“Why are they doing that? It is not for them; it is for the people that we defeated in the battle field. ..my word to them is that we know all these machinations, we know why there are so many issues on the social media giving an impression that there is insecurity in Zimbabwe and they are trying also to scare away investors, whenever the President is out trying to lure investors hee Tyson Wabantu is coming, what is Tyson in the security set-up of this region and this country? Can we lose sleep because there is a person called Saviour Kasukuwere coming, was he not here? Why didn’t he act? Why did he run out nxa eyindoda sibili?” said Cde Matemadanda.