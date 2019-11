FREE SANITARY PADS FOR SCHOOL GIRLS

The import duty waiver also covers sanitary cups and pants, said the Minister. With prices of sanitary wear going up every now and then, some girls had resorted to using contraceptives to avoid their periods as they cannot afford to buy sanitary wear. This poses risks to young girls as it affects their reproductive health system. In the past few months, sanitary wear prices have been ranging from ZWL$10 to ZWL$20 in most supermarkets.