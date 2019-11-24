FOUR AWARDS FOR JANET MANYOWA





Gospel music lovers had a rare treat at the 2019 Prophet Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa Invitational Awards Night (PERMICAN) held at the City Sports Centre in Harare last Friday.





The ceremony was spiced with energetic performances from various groups that made the night memorable.





The awards, which are held to celebrate achievements in gospel music, ran under the theme “Creatively Touching Souls”.





The red carpet affair, characterised by glitz and glamour, was hosted by Tich Mataz, Miss Red and Miss Becky.





Seasoned gospel musician Janet Manyowa dominated at this year’s edition of the awards as she scooped four accolades.





She won the Best Album of the Year for her release titled “Grateful”, Best Female Artist, Best Song Writer and Best Video of the Year for the song “Nyasha neNgoni”.





Speaking after receiving the awards, Manyowa thanked God and fans for their unwavering support.





“I am happy and feel so much humbled to have won the four awards. To God be the Glory and I would also like to thank my fans and the team I work with for supporting me all the way

“I would also like to thank my husband Munyaradzi, this could not have been achievable without him,” said Manyowa.





Rising choir, Joyful Praise, pulled a shocker as they walked away with three gongs.





They were voted the Best New Comer, Best Group and their song “Ngoro Yeminana” that brought them to the limelight was voted the Song of the Year.





The outfit’s producer Tamie Bimha consequently won the Best Producer of the Year award.





It was double glory for Minister Michael Mahendere who scooped the Best Male Artist award as well as the Most Viewed Song Online award for his track “Salt of the Earth”.





Best Collaboration award was taken by Jonah Chivasa and Chelsea Mguni for track “ Ndozvinoita Nyasha”.





Mambo Dhuterere, who is on the rise, won the Best Traditional Song of the Year while Sharon Manyika won the Best Urban Contemporary song of the year.





The event organisers this year gave legendary awards to yesteryear musicians Diva Mafunga and Shuvai Wutawunashe.





Among the artistes that serenaded fans were Kuda Mutsvene, Tembalami, Bryan K, Takura, Vabati vaJeovha, Sharon Manyika, ZimPraise and Joyful Praise.





Gemma Griffiths who had the opening act did not disappoint as she performed popular worship song “Ndinoda Kuimbira Jesu” .Mahendere and his Direct Worship band set the auditorium on fire when he belted out popular hits that include “Makomborero” and “Salt of the Earth”.



