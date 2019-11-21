FORM FOUR PUPIL STRUCK AND KILLED BY LIGHTNING





A FORM 4 student at Nyamauru High School in Mutare, who had just finished writing her “O” Level examinations last Friday, died on her way home after she was struck by a lightning bolt that extensively burnt her including her clothes.





Residents of Mutare’s Dangamvura high-density suburb could not fathom the untimely death of 16-year-old Paidamoyo Murepa, who passed on after the horrific incident.





The teenager, who resided at No. 16990 Gimboki South, died instantly after sustaining severe burns on her stomach. She was coming from school after finishing writing her final Ordinary Level exam.





Prior to her death, she called her father, Samuel Murepa, who was coming from Birchenough Bridge and told him that she was happy because she wrote her exams well and wanted some okra.





“Paidamoyo was coming from school at around 5pm. It was raining. She was struck by a lightning bolt and fell on the ground. She had severe burns on her stomach. Memory Sithole (55) saw her lying on the ground and reported the matter to Dangamvura Police Station. Her body was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital,” said Manicaland deputy provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda.





Scores of people from all walks of life, particularly fellow students from Nyamauru High School, on Monday afternoon gathered to pay their last respects to Paidamoyo at Dangamvura Cemetery where she was laid to rest. They joined in song and dance with many describing her as a dedicated student who was humble and obedient.





Her father said the death was a huge loss to the family.



