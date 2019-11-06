FOREX DEALERS KIDNAPPED ME, CLAIMS FRAUDSTER





An Indian national accused swindling foreign currency dealers of US$765 000 is now claiming that he was kidnapped, bundled into a car boot and driven to an unknown place where he was assaulted. Munir Kamruddin Kazi (45), who appeared in court for fraud last week, filed a report against the foreign currency dealers of kidnapping, malicious damage to property, assault and pointing a firearm at him.





Kazi said he was kidnapped from his office and bundled into the boot of one of the dealers’ cars in a movie- style kidnap drama. He claimed the forex dealers drove to an unknown place where they assaulted him.





Kazi said after the assault, the dealers returned to his office where they damaged his property. The matter has since been referred to CID Homicide as it involved the use of a firearm.





Kazi and Shingirai Levison Muringi (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Learnmore Mapiye charged with fraud last week.





They were released on $10 000 bail with stringent conditions to report twice a week to Commercial Crimes Division, surrender their passports, continue residing at their given addresses and not interfere with witnesses. They were remanded to December 7.





Kazi is unemployed, while Muringi is a director at Paradigm Shift Communications.

The State alleged that on October 28, Muringi approached Kazi, who was looking for United States dollars in exchange for bank transfer.





The court heard that Kazi roped in money changers Charles Nyamunda Jounet, Codwell Muhoni, Wisdom Hodzi, Rodney Makarutsa, Benard Nyangoni, Nyevero Chibisa, Tinashe Kadzunge and Henry Abraham, who gave him amounts varying from US$28 000 to US$349 000.





That same day, Jounet, Hodzi and Makarutsa accompanied Muringi to a house in Avondale where they were introduced to Andre Hoffman, who is still at large.





Hoffman allegedly indicated that his principal, Kazi, would transfer the equivalent of US dollars that the money changers had offered them into their bank accounts.





It was alleged that Jounet then handed over the total of US$765 000 to Kazi and Hoffman in exchange for $17 212 500. The complainants were told that the transfer was being processed and around 6pm Kazi sent fictitious proof of payments allegedly from a local bank, prompting the money changers to leave the place satisfied that they had received their money.



