FIRED PARI BOSS IN FRESH PAY DEMANDS

In a shock move, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Zigora who was fired in April this year has gone back to Government to demand reinstatement of his monthly salary and other benefits despite having received a golden handshake at the time.

His new demands which were triggered by the 908% salary increases given to senior civil servants in August will cost the cash-strapped Government hundreds of thousands of dollars if granted.

Health Services Board Chief Executive Officer Ruth Runyararo Kaseke asked The Mirror to talk to Zigora himself when approached for a comment.

Zigora retorted angrlily when asked for a comment by The Mirror. He referred questions to the Public Service Commission “of what interest is this to you? We will tell you when its done,” he said. Authoritative sources at the Health Services Board told The Mirror that Zigora was fired after he

absented himself from work on a day that President Mnangagwa and the Minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo were to visit Parirenyatwa Hospital.