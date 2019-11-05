FAME WILL NOT ROCK MY MARRIAGE : SELMOR





Diva of the moment Selmor Mtukudzi says she will remain committed to her husband Tendai Manatsa despite enjoying rave reviews.





Selmor who shared the stage with Alick Macheso at Jongwe Corner last Sunday her husband understands her better since they both come from a strong music background.





“If you knew the kind of husband that I got married to, you wouldn’t ask that question.

“My husband understands the music business, we grew up in the music family. At one point his dad was greater than mine, so its nothing new to me,” she said.





Selmor who is no doubt the heiress to the Oliver Mtukudzi throne said she was not under pressure to emulate or surpass the departed national hero and icon.





He also said that she was now geared for the release of her first album after the death of her father.

Tuku died on January 23 aged 66 and was declared a national hero. After his death, Selmor has never looked back and her much-anticipated album will now be released next year January.





She however remain mum on the title of the album even though she said the production work was now in progress.





“The album is ready and I can’t reveal it title. I simply did my best and I will not give myself a lot of pressure to emulate my father.



