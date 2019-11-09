EXAMS SCANDAL : FOUR TEACHERS WRITE EXAMS FOR THEIR PARTNERS





FOUR senior teachers at a school in Chiredzi allegedly connived to write examinations for their partners.





According to a whistleblower, the quartet (names withheld) would open the sealed envelopes after exams and rewrite some papers for their partners, mostly external candidates, before sealing them again and forge signatures and dispatch the exam papers.





The teachers are alleged to have written Geography, English and Mathematics papers for their lovers.





“The teachers are said to have come up with a rendezvous where they would take the extra papers and write the exams while their partners fake sitting for the exam,” a source disclosed.





“After the exam, the signed envelopes would be taken to a room and torn open and their partners’ exam papers would be replaced by the ones they would have written. Extra envelopes would be used before signatures are forged.”





The deal turned bad after one of their (teachers’) relatives discovered that they were rewriting exams for their partners and let the cat out of the bag. The pictures of the torn envelops and exam papers seen by NewsDay Weekender show that they were taken on a bed meaning they were not immediately taken to the strong room as required by Zimsec examination board.





Further investigations by the NewsDay Weekender showed that one of the candidates was a Form Four student at the school who was having an improper association with one of the teachers.





Another candidate is also married to one of the teachers. It also turned out that some of the partners are married and stay in Chiredzi town. The scam is alleged to have been going on since 2017 mainly in exchange for sex.





The matter was reported to Chiredzi district schools inspector Petronella Nyangwe, who dispatched a team to the school, but appears to have died a natural death.





Nyangwe could not be reached for comment as her mobile phone was not reachable.





Provincial education director Zedius Chitiga said he needed to study the pictures before he could give a comment.





Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Tamisang Thabela, said she would investigate the matter when reached for comment.





Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavhima said he had not been briefed about the issue, but promised to find out.





Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) public relations officer Nicky Dlamini said investigations were underway.





“Yes, I can confirm that we received a report through our hotline and investigations are already underway. We are going to dispatch a team of investigators to the school to find out what was really happening,” Dlamini said.



