EDGARS ZIMBABWE GETS NEW INVESTOR





South African retail giant, Edcon has completed the disposal of its shareholding in Zimbabwe-based clothing chain Edgars Stores Limited to Mauritius incorporated entity SSCG Africa Holdings, as the group realigns operations to remain sustainable.





Edcon controlled a 41 percent stake in Edgars Zimbabwe, which has 25 branches across the country as well as 25 Jet Stores, a micro-finance business and Carousel garment manufacturing factory in Bulawayo. The transaction entails SSCG’s acquisition of a 100 percent shareholding in Bellfield Limited which is an investment vehicle owned by Edcon. The investment limited holds the 41 percent stake in Edgars Zimbabwe.





In a notice to its shareholders, Edgars indicated the completion of the transaction between Edcon and the Mauritian-based SSCG.





“The Company has received notice from SSCG Africa Holdings Limited that it has recently concluded a transaction in which it has acquired from Edcon Limited 127,138,510 shares (through Bellfield Limited) representing approximately 41,07 percent of the issued share capital of the Company,” said Edgars.



