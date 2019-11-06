DOMESTIC WORKERS TAKE TURNS TO RAPE GIRL (11)





TWO friends both aged 19 years have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old neighbour on separate occasions.





The two who are both employed as domestic workers at a homestead in Gwanda but are from Binga were not asked to plead when they appeared separately before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs





Nomagugu Sibanda, facing rape charges. They were remanded in custody to November 11.





Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the pair raped the juvenile who is a Grade Six pupil in August on separate occasions. “On a date unknown to the prosecutor but in August the complainant was at home with her siblings while their guardian had gone out. The first accused person arrived at the home and dragged the complainant into the sitting room. He warned the complainant against revealing the rape to anyone and she remained quiet,” she said.





“During the same month the second accused person went to the complainant’s home while she was alone and proposed love to her. Before the complainant could respond he grabbed her and dragged her into the house and went on to rape. He threatened to assault the complainant if she revealed the matter to anyone and she remained quiet.”





Miss Mahachi said the second accused person continued raping the complainant several times at her home during the absence of her guardian, warning her against revealing the matter.





She said the matter came to light after some of her classmates saw the complainant walking with the second accused person into a bush and they reported the matter to their class teacher. Miss Mahachi said the teacher questioned the complainant and she revealed that he had raped her several times.





She said the complainant also revealed that the first accused person had also raped her.





Miss Mahachi said the teacher reported the matter to school authorities who then alerted the complainant’s guardians.



