DOCS SNUB HEARINGS





None of the 81 doctors turned up for disciplinary hearings that where scheduled to start at respective Central hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo today.





HSB board chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana who confirmed the development said hearings, however, proceeded in absentia.





“The outcomes of the hearings are confidential hence we wil communicate to individuals,” said Dr Sikosana.





However, further investigations by The Herald on the outcome indicate that varying judgments were passed ranging from salary forfeitures, final warnings to dismissals depending on circumstances surrounding each case.



