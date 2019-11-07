COPS SHOOT ROBBER AT A SHEBEEN





A SUSPECTED armed robber is battling for life at Beitbridge District Hospital after he was shot and seriously injured by cops while trying to attack them using a knife during a raid at a shebeen in the border town.





Sources said Thabani Mangena (35) was shot on Sunday night after police received a tip off and raided a shebeen in Dulivhadzimu suburb where the suspect was drinking beer with his friends. The sources said Mangena is part of a gang of armed robbers that has been terrorising residents in the border town.





He was arrested after his accomplice, Fabion Tinarwo (30) implicated him after he was nabbed for an armed robbery which occurred last month. “Mangena, Tinarwo and another suspect only identified as Kevie robbed a Beitbridge man of his car, a Toyota Allex last month. They tied his hands and pushed him to the back seat before he managed to escape and reported the matter to the police,” said the source.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident, saying they arrested two suspects linked to an armed robbery case that occurred in Beitbridge on October 25.





“I can confirm that our officers in Beitbridge have arrested two suspects identified as Fabion Tinarwo and Thabani Mangena for armed robbery. On October 25 this year, the suspects and another one who is still at large only known as Kevie robbed the complainant of his Toyota Allex vehicle at a local service station. They tied his hands before they bundled him on the back seat of the car,” he said.





Asst Comm Nyathi said the victim managed to escape and proceeded to Beitbridge Police Station where he reported the matter leading to the arrest of Mangena and Tinarwo.



