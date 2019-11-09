COP ACQUITTED OF RAPING TEACHER





A POLICE officer from Bulawayo breathed a sigh of relief after he was acquitted of trying to rape a 54-year-old teacher after failing to locate his girlfriend whom he had come to visit.





It had been alleged that Wesley Shayanewako (35) stationed at Nkulumane Police Station punched the woman and tried to sexually abuse her.





The teacher was, however, rescued by a neighbour who found the cop already wearing a condom, naked. Shayanewako pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted rape before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.





The magistrate said the State failed to prove that Shayanewako assaulted and attempted to rape the woman as witnesses gave contradicting testimonies.





“In coming up with the judgment, the court considered evidence that was presented and it’s clear that Shayanewako didn’t commit the alleged offence. He’s therefore acquitted and discharged,” said magistrate Dube.





Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on December 21 last year at around 7PM, Shayanewako went to visit his girlfriend at her home and found the complainant seated at a veranda. He said Shayanewako was with a friend and both were dressed in uniform.





He allegedly demanded sex from the woman and claimed to be ‘horny’ and the woman refused.





“He pushed her down to the floor and tried to remove her pants. Upon realising the accused’s determination, she grabbed his aroused manhood which had a condom on it and screamed for help,” Mr Solani said.





“The accused person fled from the scene after a neighbour called Baba Shanty came and asked them what was happening.”





The complainant was left holding a condom after the cop quickly dressed up and fled from the scene.





Mr Solani said on the following day, the cop met the woman at Coolland Bar and punched her several times after accusing her of spreading lies about him.