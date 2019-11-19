CONFRONT ED : MDC URGES ZIMBAS





MDC acting president Lynnete Karenyi-Kore has called on Zimbabweans to occupy all democratic spaces to demand accountability and an end to unchecked deaths at government hospitals as a result of the ongoing strike by government doctors who are demanding better wages and working conditions.





Addressing hundreds of supporters who braved the rains to attend a rally in Mabvuku, Harare, Karenyi-Kore said time was ripe for Zimbabweans to take the country’s political destiny into their hands and map a way forward ending their suffering at the hands of an “illegitimate” government.





“For how long do we keep watching this failure which is claiming lives; a government that has failed to deliver health to its people; doctors not being paid; the hospitals themselves have dilapidated infrastructure, making them unsafe for patients; and doctors who work in them?” she charged.





The opposition executive said the failure to adequately fund health had taken its toll on women especially pregnant mothers who are now delivering at home through traditional methods.





“Women are losing lives during birth and child mortality rate is rising on a daily basis while those who claim to govern are firing all the doctors and their wives are celebrating home deliveries in this day and time,” she said.





The MDC, which has maintained that Mnangagwa and his government are illegitimate, says the problems the country is facing are caused by the contest around the 2018 presidential elections which was decided by the Constitutional Court in favour of Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Its leader Nelson Chamisa has insisted that his government will reintroduce the United States dollar as the official currency, doing away with the local currency which has not been fully accepted as it continues to lose value against the greenback.





Chamisa, who was supposed to address the rally, was still in Sweden and is expected back home for the Hope of the Nation Address (Hona) which he plans to deliver in the African Unity Square, next to Parliament on Wednesday.



