CHINHOYI UNI TO ESTABLISH MEDICAL SCHOOL

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) yesterday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and the African Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (AiBST) to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a medical school.







The tripartite arrangement will result in the establishment of the School of Health Sciences and Technology which will offer medical research, medical science and technology studies while producing medical doctors, health technologists and technicians.





Addressing stakeholders at Chinhoyi University of Technology on Tuesday, CUT Vice Chancellor Professor David Simbi said there was need to merge health sciences and technology in tandem with the training of medical doctors.





“In our vision together with those we met on our fact finding, it became clear that we must create two parallel structures that are feeding into each other, the medical school on the other hand and the health sciences and technology sector that is not just taking statistics of people who have just died or those with cancer, but creating the technologies and medicines that should cure diseases,” he said.





African Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology chief executive Professor Collin Masimirembwa said the combination will assist in transforming the health sector.