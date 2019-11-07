CHIEF FINES WHITE FARMER





A GERMAN farmer based in Mvurwi was last week fined a beast at Chief Makope’s traditional court for labelling one of his employees a witch before firing her.





Cean Philip pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a bovine. According to Chief Makope, Phillip gave a letter of dismissal to the employee after her colleagues had stopped reporting for duty, accusing her of sending goblins to torment them.





“In order not to disturb production, the German farmer fired the employee to please the other workers. He told her that she was no longer welcome since she possessed goblins,” Makope said.





It is further alleged that the husband to the complainant, who is an ex-employee, called Philip questioning the dismissal of his wife.





“The husband to the complainant who was her witness in the case told the court that he called Philip to enquire why he dismissed his wife unfairly and he said because she had goblins.”





Chief Makope warned people to desist from making witchcraft allegations against each other.