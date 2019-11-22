CHASI NAMES MORE ZESA BOARD MEMBERS





Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi, in consultation with President Mnangagwa, yesterday announced the appointment of six more members of the ZESA Holdings (Pvt) Ltd board.





The six are development economist Professor Ashok Chakravati, Ms Rosemary Siyachitema, experienced accountant Mrs Caroline Mathonsi, seasoned lawyer Mr James Muzangaza, investment banker Mr Jonathan Wood, seasoned marketing enthusiast and business executive Ms Stella Nkomo and accomplished energy engineer Ms Wadzanai Chigwa.





The board members join new executive chairman Dr Sydney Zukuzo Gata and his deputy Mrs Tsitsi Makovah, who were appointed on Wednesday.



