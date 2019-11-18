BUSINESSWOMAN WAILS IN COURT





A court sitting in Gweru was forced to adjourn for some minutes after a businesswoman accused of swindling a music promoter and businessman of US$17 000 wept uncontrollably after she was asked to stand in the dock.





Daisy Bibi Kumbirai (35) , Monidar Fabrics director appeared before Gweru provincial Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a count of defrauding music promoter and businessman Isau Hondora of US$17 000.





Kumbirai pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was remanded out of custody to November 20 for continuation of trial on $100 bail.





Ms Matuvi asked Kumbirai to stand in the dock last Friday and the businesswoman started weeping uncontrollably.





The magistrate then asked Kumbirai’s lawyer Mr Wellington Davira to attend to her before the court proceedings commenced.





For the State, Mr Tinashe Mazvaremhaka, said on September 3 last year, Hondora was inside Steward Bank intending to apply for US$17 000 which he wanted to use to purchase a motor vehicle from Pan Jap Motors in Harare.





“Kumbirai then entered the bank and approached the complainant and inquired on what business he was in the facility and Hondora revealed that he wanted to apply for US$17 000 to purchase a motor vehicle,” he said.





“Kumbirai then told Hondora that they had cash amounting to US$16 328 at their office and she called her husband Tichaona Bibi who confirmed that if Hondora transferred the same amount into Kumbirai`s Steward Bank account number they were going to give him cash at the office.”



