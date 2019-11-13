BUHERA JUVENILE STATUTORY RAPE : ONE JAILED, MORE TO STAND TRIAL





One man has been jailed eight years for rape with several others lined up for trial after engaging in sex with the same minor (16) from Manenji Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera.





The girl who cannot be named because of her age has become notorious for seeing her boyfriends off to prison after they are found guilty of contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Having Sexual Intercourse with a Minor).





She has two victims so far; Itai Chinana who is serving an eight-year jail sentence while the other one Blessing Tonderai Garira (27) of Maweni Village, Chief Nyashanu is awaiting trial after falling in the same trap and siring a baby with her.





The complainant is said to be in the habit of falsifying her age to lure man into falling in love with her only to find themselves at crossroads with the law when her parents raise the alarm.



