ANOTHER BY ELECTION SET FOR NEXT MONTH

“We also need upgrading of roads to lure more bus operators in the rural area because transport companies are shunning us at the moment. If elected I will be also pushing for a primary school at Zvamatenga turn-off to reduce the distance being covered by pupils to a learning institution. We also need to see the setting up of a clinic at China Gansu to ensure no one travels more than 10km to the nearest clinic. Mothers are currently giving birth in huts or at bus stops due to the long distances to Shurugwi District Hospital at Chachacha. This is what I offer as a candidate.” Newsday