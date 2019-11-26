102 SMUGGLED CARS IMPOUNDED





The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) have impounded 102 vehicles this week believed to have been smuggled into the country by car dealers in and around the city.





This comes after the anti-graft body and the authority launched a crackdown targeting suspected smuggled vehicles which were mostly being sold at car sales. The 102 vehicles were impounded vehicles were impounded from car sales namely—Washnet, Emri, Prince Edward and one located at the intersection of Mazowe Street and Tongogara Avenue.



