ZUPCO MOBILISES 200 KOMBIs





THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has mobilised more than 200 kombis to service suburban routes across the country, with 46 kombis already operating under the scheme in Bulawayo, a development that has resulted in affordable fares for commuters.





Government extended the Zupco franchise to urban commuter omnibus operators across the country’s cities where people are charged $2 for a trip that is pegged at up to $5 by operators who are not on the scheme.





In a telephone interview from Harare yesterday, Zupco acting Chief Executive Officer Mr Evaristo Madangwa said 280 kombis had been mobilised and were operational across the country.





“I am proud to say that already we have 280 kombis under the scheme, with a total of 46 operating in Bulawayo. We are still far from our 1 000 kombi target but so far work is progressing well,” he said.





Mr Madangwa said the bus company was looking to engage compliant operators with vehicles whose documents were in order.





“We do not just want any kombis but we want vehicles that are licensed, roadworthy with certificates of fitness, operator’s licence and other necessary prerequisites for a public service vehicle,” he said.





Zupco has been struggling to engage operators in Bulawayo with some of them unhappy with operating conditions offered by the company.

Meanwhile, another batch of Zupco buses is expected in the country from South Africa within the next few weeks as Government continues to step up efforts to alleviate transport woes in Zimbabwe’s urban centres.





Speaking during a Zanu-PF rally at Stanley Square in Bulawayo recently, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi said Government was aware of the plight of commuters.





He said Government is determined to address transport challenges through prioritising comprehensive urban public transport systems to increase convenience to the commuting public.





VP Mohadi said Government was committed to easing transport challenges by availing reliable and affordable transport to the people in line with Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy.



