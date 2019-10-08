ZUMA'S SON : I'M NOT A CRIMINAL





Duduzane Zuma has told the state capture commission of inquiry that he has suffered a lot of consequences, including being seen as a face of corruption, because of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’s testimony.





Zuma, who was appearing for his second day at the commission, requested permission to address how Jonas’s testimony has negatively impacted on his life.





He said that he is currently being perceived by the public as a criminal and a face of corruption, mostly based on Jonas placing him at a meeting in which he was allegedly offered a R600m bribe and a ministerial position by one of the Gupta brothers.





“I’m looked at as a criminal , I’m looked at as a face of corruption, this guy that plundered trillions out of this country, which is not the case by the way,” said Zuma.





“I would just like to say to the public out there, I’m not corrupt, I’m not taking money from anybody, I never have and I never will. How they take it, that’s not for me to decide but I just wanted to make that clear. So when you see me walking around, just know that it’s not me.”





Jonas told the commission last year that Zuma took him to the Guptas' Saxonwold home where he was offered a bribe by one of the brothers.

Zuma said that as a result, he has had to walk in and out of court rooms to defend himself following his arrest at the OR Tambo International Airport last year when he had just landed to attend his late brother’s funeral.





He subsequently appeared before the specialised commercial crimes court on corruption charges that were later provisionally withdrawn.





“At all material times I had my legal representative with me and we just wanted to see the documentation which was not forthcoming by the law enforcement officers. We wanted to see the charge sheets, the warrants, if there were any, and we weren’t furnished with those.





“So it was a very peculiar situation but it turned out the way it turned out. Eventually that’s what we found out [that the arrest was based on Jonas’s evidence] and that’s also what we found out [that Jonas did not want to make a statement to the NPA] via his testimony here.”



