ZIMBABWEAN FAMILY KILLED IN SA CRASH

A ZIMBABWEAN couple and their minor children perished in a horrific road accident in South Africa last weekend which claimed eight lives, some of them burnt beyond recognition.

The crash occurred in Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal, with one of the vehicles, a Porsche Cayenne, bursting into flames on impact. According to the police, all four occupants of the vehicle were burnt beyond recognition.

The husband and wife Zimbabwean couple and their two children aged 10 and five who were travelling in the other vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, died at the scene of the accident.

SA Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said circumstances surrounding the tragedy were being investigated.